Bihar CSBC Fireman result 2022 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here

Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:54 PM IST

Bihar CSBC has result of the Fireman recruitment exam 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of the Fireman recruitment exam 2022. The result is available on the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 11,901 candidates have cleared the written exam for Fireman in Bihar Services. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females candidates.

Here's the direct link to check the Bihar CSBC Fireman result.

Bihar CSBC Fireman result: How to check

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on ‘Bihar Fire Services’,

Next click on the link that reads, “Result of Written Examination for the post of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2021)”

The CSBC Fireman result merit list will appear on screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

