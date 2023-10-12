News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live: BSEB DElEd joint entrance test results awaited, updates here
Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live: BSEB DElEd joint entrance test results awaited, updates here

Oct 12, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates: BSEB DElEd joint entrance test results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board will release Bihar DElEd 2023 Result in due course of time. The BSEB Deled results when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB DElEd Joint Entrance Test examination was conducted from June 5 to June 15, 2023 across the state at various exam centres.

Once the results will be announced, the Board will start the counselling process. The counselling dates and other related details will be released for candidates who want to take admission in government and private D.El.Ed colleges across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and other details.

  • Oct 12, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result: Number of seats to be filled

    A total of 30700 seats will be filled through Bihar DElEd 2023 Result in government and private D.El.Ed colleges across the state.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd Result: Login credentials

    Roll code

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result live: Why is the exam conducted?

    The exam is conducted for candidates who want to take admission in government and private D.El.Ed colleges across the state.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    Bihar deled entrance exam 2023 result: List of websites

    secondary.biharboardonline.com

    biharboardonline.com.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd entrance exam result: Counselling dates

    After Bihar DElEd entrance exam result is out, the counselling dates will also be released. The admission process will begin soon after results are announced.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    Bihar deled entrance exam: Cut off scores to release with results

    Bihar deled entrance exam results are awaited. The cut off scores is expected to be released along with the results.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result: Exam dates

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:25 PM IST

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result: Where to check

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result when announced can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com and also on biharboardonline.com.

  • Oct 12, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result live: Date and Time

    Bihar DElEd 2023 Result date and time have not been shared by BSEB yet. The results when declared will be available to candidates on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Topics
bseb result bseb
ByHT Education Desk

