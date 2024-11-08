Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Constable scorecard awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Central Selection Board of Constables will declare Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 in due course of time. The CSBC Constable results, scorecards will be available on the new official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will have to check their results on the new website and not on the old website....Read More
Along with the results, the Board will likely share category-wise cutoff marks, a provisional answer key, and other details.
The Constable recruitment exam in Bihar was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state. The examination was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Candidates were allowed to enter the venue 1.5 hours before the exam's start time and exit only after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.
The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.
This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: New website notice
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check the details about new website here
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Constable results awaited
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The results of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam are awaited. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce it at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Why was the exam cancelled?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled, and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates using unfair means.
Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Things that were banned in the exam hall
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key awaited
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key for the written test is awaited.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: New website of CSBC
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables changed its official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Go to csbc.bihar.gov.in
Open the Bihar Police page
Open the Constable result link.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and check your results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Official website
csbc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 posts in the organization.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When was exam originally scheduled?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: About the exam
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Candidates were allowed to enter the venue 1.5 hours before the exam's start time and exit only after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When was exam held?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Constable recruitment exam in Bihar was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state. The examination was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Other details to be out with results
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Along with the results, the Board will likely share category-wise cutoff marks, a provisional answer key, and other details.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The CSBC Constable results, scorecards will be available on the new official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will have to check their results on the new website and not on the old website.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Date and time
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The CSBC Constable result date and time is awaited. There is no official update on result date and time yet.