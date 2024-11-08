Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Constable scorecard awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Central Selection Board of Constables will declare Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 in due course of time. The CSBC Constable results, scorecards will be available on the new official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will have to check their results on the new website and not on the old website....Read More

Along with the results, the Board will likely share category-wise cutoff marks, a provisional answer key, and other details.

The Constable recruitment exam in Bihar was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state. The examination was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Candidates were allowed to enter the venue 1.5 hours before the exam's start time and exit only after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.

The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.