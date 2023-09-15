Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 on September 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check their roll numbers through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check roll numbers here

The main examination was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023 in Patna. A total of 2104 candidates have qualified the examination. Those candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview dates will be released by the Commission on the website.

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1052 posts in the organization. A total of 11,607 candidates was declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON