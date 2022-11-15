BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on CEE Prelims result
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: The result of BPSC 67th prelims expected soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can follow the blog for updates.
The results of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, also known as the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims, will be released soon by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). When results are released, applicants can verify them on the commission's official website.
According to the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. This year a total of 6 lakh candidates have been registered for the examination of which 4.75 lakh aspirants sit for the exam.
The BPSC 67th Prelims were initially held on May 8 but were immediately postponed due to a paper leak. The second exam took place on September 30.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 15, 2022 01:24 PM IST
BPSC 67th CCE exam date 2022: Exam was held in 1,153 exam centers
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims examination was conducted in 1,153 exam centres across the state.
Nov 15, 2022 01:14 PM IST
BPSC 67th result 2022: Re-exam held on Sept 30
The exam took place on May 8 but was declared cancelled on the same day as the paper got leaked. The commission then announced the exam will be held in two days and later rolled back the decision.
A re-exam was finally held on September 30 and as per officials of the commission, around 4.75 lakh candidates took it.
Nov 15, 2022 01:02 PM IST
BPSC 67th prelims result: Lakhs of aspirants are awaiting their result
Around 4.75 lakh candidates who took the BPSC 67th Prelims examination are awaiting their result.
Nov 15, 2022 12:57 PM IST
BPSC 67th result 2022: Provisional answer key already released
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims answer key has been already released on October 1 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till October 12.
Nov 15, 2022 12:49 PM IST
BPSC result 2022 date: Prelims result date not confirmed
Bihar Public Service Commission has not confirmed any result date for BPSC 67th Prelims result.
Nov 15, 2022 12:45 PM IST
BPSC 67th prelims: Exam was held on Sept 30
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the exam on September 30 between 12 pm to 2 pm.
Nov 15, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Result BPSC 67th Prelims: How to check
Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in/ onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your log in details
Check your BPSC 67th prelims result
Take print for future reference.
Nov 15, 2022 12:39 PM IST
BPSC 67th prelims result: List of websites to check
bpsc.bih.nic.in
onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Nov 15, 2022 12:39 PM IST
BPSC 67th CCE: Result not released yet
The BPSC preliminary results were expected on November 14th. Results, however, have not yet been released.
Nov 15, 2022 12:37 PM IST
BPSC 67th Prelims : CEE Prelims result soon
BPSC will declare result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination soon.