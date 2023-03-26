Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the BPSC 68th combined competitive exam 2023 (BPSC 68th Prelims) todat, March 27. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check it on the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 68th Prelims result link, live updates. BPSC 68th prelims result out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link & how to check(HT)

Over 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the Prelims exam, of whom 3,590 have qualified for the Main exam.

The compression had released the OMR answer sheets on March 5. The BPSC released the General Studies paper's final answer keys for the 68th CCE Prelims on March 4. BPSC 68th Prelims provisional answer key was released on February 18.

BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Next, click on the BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023 download link.

A PDF file will open.

Check your result using roll number.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.