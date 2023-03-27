Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Live: Result out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, see cut-offs

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Live: Result out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, see cut-offs

exam results
Updated on Mar 27, 2023 11:33 AM IST

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Result or list of selected candidates has been published on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct link inside.

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced results of the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023 or BPSC CCE Prelims 2023. Candidates can visit bpsc.bih.nic.in and view their qualification status. A direct link to view the result PDF has been provided below. 

As informed by the commission, a total of 2,58,036 candidates appeared in the preliminary stage of the state services exam this year, of whom 3,590 have been recommended as qualified. 

BPSC 68th Prelims exam was held on February 12 at 806 exam centres located in 38 districts of the state. The commission has published question papers, OMR sheets and answer keys. Candidates were also given time to raise objections to the answer key. 

Follow this blog for BPSC 68th Prelims result direct link and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 27, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023: Cut-offs

    Category-wise cut-off marks are:

    Unreserved: 91.00

    Unreserved (Female): 84.00

    EWS: 87.25

    EWS (Female): 81.25

    SC: 79.25

    SC (Female): 66.50

    ST: 74.00

    ST (Female): 65.75

    EBC: 86.50

    EBC (Female): 76.75

    BC: 87.75

    BC (Female): 80.00

    BCL: 78.75

    Disabled (VI): 69.50

    Disabled (DD): 62.75

    Disabled (OH): 79.25

    Disabled (MD): 54.75

    Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter: 80.75

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023 out

    BPSC 68th Prelims results have been announced. The exam was held on February 12 at 806 exam centres located in 38 districts of the state.

  • Mar 27, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    BPSC 68th CCE Prelims result 2023: What's next

    Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims exam have to appear in the Mains exam in the next stage. More details on BPSC 68th Mains exam expected soon. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023: Login credentials required?

    BPSC 68th result has been published in a PDF containing roll numbers of selected candidates. Individual scorecards have not been released. Therefore, candidates do not need to use any login credentials. They can download the PDF and search for results using roll numbers. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims result in numbers

    Candidates appeared in BPSC 68th Prelims: 2,58,036

    Qualified for Mains: 3,590

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023: How to check result

    1. Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.
    2. Open the first link displayed (result link).
    3. Now, download the PDF file and search your roll number. If qualified for Mains, your roll number will be mentioned in the list.
  • Mar 27, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    BPSC 68th CCE Prelims result 2023 direct link

    Direct link to check Bihar BPSC 68th CCE Prelims result 2023.

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 out

    Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 68th CCE Prelims result 2023 has been announced on March 27, Monday.

