BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023 Live: Updates on Integrated CCE Prelims results

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims) result on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. An official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited. BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar/For representation)

The exam took place in a single shift on September 30, from 12 to 2 pm. The commission issued provisional answer keys on October 6, second provisional keys on October 17 and the final answer keys on October 28. Results are expected next.

The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies in various state government departments. When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates.