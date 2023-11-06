close_game
BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023 Live: Updates on Integrated CCE Prelims results
Live

BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023 Live: Updates on Integrated CCE Prelims results

Nov 06, 2023 02:44 PM IST
BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest updates on Bihar 69th Prelims exam results on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims) result on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. An official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited.

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar/For representation)
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar/For representation)

The exam took place in a single shift on September 30, from 12 to 2 pm. The commission issued provisional answer keys on October 6, second provisional keys on October 17 and the final answer keys on October 28. Results are expected next.

The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies in various state government departments. When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2023 02:44 PM IST

    BPSC 69th Prelims result 2023: Important websites

    1. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
    2. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Nov 06, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    BPSC 69th result 2023: Final answer key released in October-end

    BPSC had released the final answer key of the 69th CCE Prelims examination on October 28. Next, the commission will announce results of the exam through its website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

