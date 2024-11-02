BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher results 2024 announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links for merit list, cut offs here

BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher Result 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of recruitment examinations for Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools (under SC-ST welfare department), Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools (under Education department) and Head Teacher in Primary Schools (under Education department). Candidates can check the results at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct links, cut off marks and other details are given below. BPSC Head Master, Head Teacher result 2024 announced, check merit list, cut-offs (bpsc.bih.nic.in, screenshot)

Three candidates have qualified for the Master in Senior Secondary Schools under the SC-ST welfare department. The exam was held on June 28.

Check the merit list and cut-off marks here.

A total of 5,971 candidates have provisionally qualified for the post of Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools under the Bihar Education department. This recruitment exam was also held on June 28.

Candidates can check the BPSC Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools recruitment exam's merit list and cut-off marks here.

The Head Teacher recruitment examination for Primary Schools under the Education department was held on June 29. As many as 36,947 candidates have featured in the merit list.

Check the merit list and cut-off marks here.

About the examinations

Question papers for the Head Teacher posts were divided into two parts. The first part carried 75 questions on General Studies and the second part had 75 questions on DElEd. Total marks were 150 marks and the exam duration was two hours and 30 minutes.

For the Headmaster exam, the question papers had two parts: General Studies and BEd, each carrying 75 questions. The paper duration was two hours and 30 minutes and total marks were 250.

Candidates who appeared for the BPSC Headmaster exam 2024 felt that the exam was moderate in difficulty level.

On both days, the exams were held in single shifts, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm. Entry inside the exam venue was closed one hour before the scheduled time.