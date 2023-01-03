BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Head teacher exam result likely today

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will likely announce results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today, January 3. Candidates can check BPSC Head Teacher result on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The result date is mentioned on BPSC's annual exam calendar. Candidates will get the direct link to check results here, when announced.

BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The objectve-type exam was for 150 marks. Candidates were asked to answer 150 questions on general studies and D.El.Ed subjects.