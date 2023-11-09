close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Prelims Result 2023 Live: 69th Integrated CCE results awaited
Live

BPSC Prelims Result 2023 Live: 69th Integrated CCE results awaited

Nov 09, 2023 09:55 AM IST
OPEN APP

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live: The commission will announce cut-off marks, number of qualified candidates, etc. along with results on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims) result 2023 in the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission will also announce cut-off marks, number of qualified candidates, etc. along with results. Scorecards of candidates may be issued on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (HT Photo)
BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates (HT Photo)

Any official confirmation on the result date and time is not available yet.

The BPSC 69th Prelims exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Provisional answer key of the exam was out on October 6, second provisional key on October 17 and the final answer key on October 28. Results will be announced next.

BPSC 69th CCE will fill a total of 475 vacancies in various state government departments. Follow the blog for result link, cut-offs and other latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 09, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    BPSC 69th Prelims result 2023: 475 vacancies will be filled

    After addition of new vacancies, BPSC 69th CCE will now fill a total of 475 vacancies in various Bihar government departments.

  • Nov 09, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    BPSC Integrated CCE Prelims result 2023: List of websites

    Candidates should check these two websites for BPSC 69th CCE Prelims result updates:

    1. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
    2. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc exam result. + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out