BPSC Prelims Result 2023 Live: 69th Integrated CCE results awaited

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims) result 2023 in the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission will also announce cut-off marks, number of qualified candidates, etc. along with results. Scorecards of candidates may be issued on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Any official confirmation on the result date and time is not available yet.

The BPSC 69th Prelims exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Provisional answer key of the exam was out on October 6, second provisional key on October 17 and the final answer key on October 28. Results will be announced next.

BPSC 69th CCE will fill a total of 475 vacancies in various state government departments. Follow the blog for result link, cut-offs and other latest updates.