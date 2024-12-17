Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for School Teacher Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links here

The results have been released for Class 9-10 education department for various subjects including- English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili and Music.

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the re-examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 subject wise link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 result for Class 1-5 and Class 6-8 was announced on November 18, 2024.

BPSC TRE 3.0 examination was conducted from July 19 to 22, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.