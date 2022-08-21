.BPSSC SI marks sheet 2022 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, get link here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the BPSSC Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 marks sheet. candidates who took the examination can download the marks sheet from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,213 vacancies in Bihar police department.

Here's the direct link to download the BPSSC SI marks sheet

BPSSC SI 2020 mark sheet: How to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice: Marks Sheet for the exam for Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police can be viewed using this link. (Advt. No. 03/2020)”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the marks sheet

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.