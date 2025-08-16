Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Calicut University Result 2025 for MA, B.Ed, M.Sc courses out at uoc.ac.in, link here

HT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 01:58 pm IST

Calicut University Result 2025 has been released for MA, B.Ed, M.Sc courses. The direct link to check is given here. 

The University of Calicut has declared Calicut University Result 2025 for B.Ed 2nd sem and M.Sc Chemistry third sem on August 16, 2025. Candidates can check scrutiny result of second semester B.Ed exam 4/2025 and revaluation result of third semester M.Sc Chemistry OTRS examination 9/2024 through the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2025 for MA, B.Ed, M.Sc courses out at uoc.ac.in, link here(HT)

The results for 4th semester scrutiny result for M.A Economics, M.Sc Chemistry. M.Sc Botany, Master of Social Work have been announced on August 14. Along with these, fourth semester B.ed Special education results and fourth semester BA/BSW/BTFP/BVC/AFU supply exam results have also been announced.

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2025

Calicut University Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exams given above can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject or course link.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calicut University.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
