Calicut University Result 2026: B.Com, M.A results declared at results.uoc.ac.in, check here

University of Calicut has declared Calicut University Result 2026. The results has been announced for B.Com, M.A and other courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of Calicut University at results.uoc.ac.in.

The result has been declared for the third semester BCom Professional Supplementary/Improvement examination Nov 2025, BCom, BBA,BCom Honours Supplementary/Improvement examination Nov 2025, second semester M.A.SANSKRIT LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE(GENERAL) (Distance)/ M.A SANSKRIT SAHITHYA(SPECIAL) (Distance) SDE CBCSS OTR Examination 9/2023 (2019 Admission) and third semester SDE(CDOE) -CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examinations November 2025 ( 2020 to 2023 Admn.).

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2026 Calicut University Result 2026: How to check To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Calicut University at results.uoc.ac.in.

2. Click on students link and a drop down box will open.

3. Now click on exam link and then on result link.

4. Click on the course you want to check the result.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calicut University.