The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2024–25 on Tuesday. CBSE Board Results 2025 live updates CBSE Class 12 Results 2025 declared, overall pass percentage at 88.39%. (Representative image/ANI file photo)

According to the official press release, a total of 17,04,367 students registered for the Class 12 examinations this year, of whom 16,92,794 appeared. Out of these, 14,96,307 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, which is 0.41 percentage points higher than last year’s 87.98%.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64%, outperforming boys who recorded 85.70%. The gender gap stood at 5.94 percentage points in favour of girls. Among transgender candidates, a 100% pass rate was recorded. In the previous academic year, this figure was 50%.

The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 4 across 7,330 examination centres affiliated with 19,299 schools located in India and abroad. CBSE stated that the logistics and planning involved in conducting the board exams this year matched the scale of national elections. “This is a Kumbh Mela of examinations,” the Board said in its statement, noting the extensive coordination required to distribute and evaluate over 2 lakh distinct sets of question papers.

CBSE conducted the examination in 203 subjects. For Class 12 alone, 94.66 lakh answer books were evaluated across 5,000 evaluation centres by a pool of 1,67,944 evaluators. These included 27,990 head examiners, 6,997 assistant head examiners, and 4,665 coordinators. More than 11.37 lakh classrooms were used for invigilation, staffed by 22.75 lakh invigilators. Evaluations were completed in 17 days.

Among the 17 CBSE regions evaluated, Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60%, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32% and Chennai at 97.39%. Delhi West recorded a pass percentage of 95.37%, with 1,27,943 students registered, 1,27,311 appearing, and 1,21,411 passing. Delhi East had 1,80,162 students registered, 1,79,422 appeared, and 1,70,551 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 95.06%. Combined, the Delhi region reported a total of 3,08,105 students registered, 3,06,733 appeared, and 2,91,962 passed, giving an overall regional pass percentage of 95.18%.

Regions that reported lower pass percentages included Prayagraj at 79.53%, Noida at 81.29%, Bhopal at 82.46%, and Patna at 82.86%.

The performance varied across types of schools. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded a pass rate of 99.29%, Kendriya Vidyalayas 99.05%, government-aided schools 98.96%, government schools 90.48%, and independent (private) schools 87.94%.

CBSE-affiliated schools located abroad registered 21,825 candidates. Of these, 21,782 appeared and 20,694 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.01%, compared to 95.84% in 2024.

CBSE said that data related to Children with Special Needs (CWSN) was collected and included in the analysis, but disaggregated data had not been released at the time of publication.

The Board said that 50% of the questions in the Class 12 exams this year were competency-based, as part of its implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE issued model practice papers, conducted teacher training sessions, and hosted a pre-exam webinar on February 14 to help students and teachers prepare for the change in question pattern. “All efforts have yielded results in the form of improving the results,” the Board stated.

For the 2025 examinations, CBSE employed a range of digital and technology-based tools. These included Pariksha Sangam for administrative coordination, the Confidential Material Tracking System for ensuring question paper security, Theory Evaluation Trend Analysis (TETRA) for real-time evaluation monitoring, and Blockchain technology to secure digital records.

Other tools included the Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS) and the Re-engineered Outlier System for Examinations (ROSE), which helped detect anomalies in answer sheets and evaluation trends in real time.

In line with CBSE’s policy of discouraging “unhealthy competition,” no overall merit list was published this year. However, subject-wise merit certificates will be issued to the top 0.1% of candidates in each subject.

Students who wish to improve their marks can appear for the supplementary exams to be held in July 2025. As per the revised improvement policy, Class X students can appear in up to two subjects, and Class XII students in one subject. Applications for re-evaluation, rechecking, and photocopies of answer scripts will be accepted starting May 17.

Physical copies of mark sheets will be distributed through schools. Digital copies of the results are already available through DigiLocker.