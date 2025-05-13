CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 declared at cbse.gov.in, here's how to check marks

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced CBSE Class 10th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country can check their respective results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 live updates CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 has been declared at cbse.gov.in. The steps to download is given here. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

Appeared candidates can check the CBSE 10th result 2025 on other official websites as well which includes- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. The CBSE 10th results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker, UMANG and via SMS as well.

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 44 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 exams this year.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE Result at cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE Board Result 2025 link for Class 1o available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.