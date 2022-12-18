CLAT 2023 Live Updates: Exam from 2 pm, check instructions and guidelines

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. The preliminary answer key will also be made available today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official CNLU website, when the exam is over.

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the provisional answer key by December 19 and the final CLAT 2023 answer key will be released on December 24. The duration for the CLAT 2023 examination will be for two hours or 120 minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2023 UG Syllabus:

These questions would be divided into the following 5 subjects:

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

CLAT 2023 PG Syllabus:

The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each.

The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.