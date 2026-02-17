CMAT Result 2026 LIVE: Final answer key released, scorecard awaited at cmat.nta.nic.in

Direct link to check final answer key

The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 2, 2026.

CMAT 2026 exam was held on January 25, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The CMAT exam comprised of 100 questions, with a maximum of 400 marks. The medium of the question paper was in English.

Each question carried 4 marks, and for each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered/unattempted will be given no marks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecards, direct link and more.