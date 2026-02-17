CMAT Result 2026 LIVE: Final answer key released, scorecard awaited at cmat.nta.nic.in
NTA CMAT scorecards to be out soon. The final answer key has been released. Follow the blog for latest updates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA will likely announce the CMAT Result 2026 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Management Admission Test can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. The final answer key has been released. The direct link is given here.
Direct link to check final answer key
The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2026. The objection window was closed on February 2, 2026.
CMAT 2026 exam was held on January 25, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The CMAT exam comprised of 100 questions, with a maximum of 400 marks. The medium of the question paper was in English.
Each question carried 4 marks, and for each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered/unattempted will be given no marks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecards, direct link and more.
When was provisional answer key released?
How to check final answer key?
Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.
Click on CMAT Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The final answer key has been released. The direct link is given above.
Where to check NTA CMAT results?
Date and time
The date and time of announcement of NTA CMAT results have not been shared yet.