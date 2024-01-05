CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022 released at rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link here

Central Reserve Police Force has declared the list of fresh shortlisted candidates called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME for the Head constable (M) post and ASI/STENO EXAM-2022. Candidates can check the results on the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF declares fresh shortlisted candidates for Head Constable and ASI/Steno Exam-2022

The shortlisted candidates' Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME will be held on January 12 and January 13, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the result:

Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of fresh shortlisted candidates called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME for the post of Head constable (M)” or click on the link "List of shortlisted candidates for ASI Steno called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME".

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.