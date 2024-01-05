CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022 released at rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link here
CRPF declares shortlisted candidates for Head Constable and ASI/Steno posts for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME. Check results on rect.crpf.gov.in
Central Reserve Police Force has declared the list of fresh shortlisted candidates called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME for the Head constable (M) post and ASI/STENO EXAM-2022. Candidates can check the results on the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates' Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME will be held on January 12 and January 13, 2024.
Direct link to check CRPF Head Constable ministerial result
Direct link to check CRPF ASI Steno results
CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022: How to check
Follow the steps given below to check the result:
Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of fresh shortlisted candidates called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME for the post of Head constable (M)” or click on the link "List of shortlisted candidates for ASI Steno called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME".
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.