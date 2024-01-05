close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022 released at rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link here

CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022 released at rect.crpf.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 05, 2024 05:52 PM IST

CRPF declares shortlisted candidates for Head Constable and ASI/Steno posts for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME. Check results on rect.crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force has declared the list of fresh shortlisted candidates called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME for the Head constable (M) post and ASI/STENO EXAM-2022. Candidates can check the results on the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF declares fresh shortlisted candidates for Head Constable and ASI/Steno Exam-2022
CRPF declares fresh shortlisted candidates for Head Constable and ASI/Steno Exam-2022

The shortlisted candidates' Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME will be held on January 12 and January 13, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to check CRPF Head Constable ministerial result 

Direct link to check CRPF ASI Steno results 

CRPF HC, ASI Steno result 2022: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the result:

Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of fresh shortlisted candidates called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME for the post of Head constable (M)” or click on the link "List of shortlisted candidates for ASI Steno called for Skill/PST & DV/DME and RME".

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out