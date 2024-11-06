CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on results

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce it on the new official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. A confirmation regarding the Bihar Police Constable result date and time is awaited. Recently, the board changed the official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in and said all further updates will be shared on the new website....Read More

The board is expected to share the category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. The provisional answer key for the written test is also awaited.

The Constable recruitment exam in Bihar was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state. Candidates were allowed to enter the exam venue 1.5 hours before the exam's start time and exit only after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.

How to check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024?

Go to csbc.bihar.gov.in

Open the Bihar Police page

Open the Constable result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your results.

The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled, and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates using unfair means.

Follow this live blog for Bihar Police Constable result date, time, final answer key and other updates