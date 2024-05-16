 CSEET May 2024 exam result out on icsi.edu, details here - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
CSEET May 2024 exam result out on icsi.edu, details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2024 01:59 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result: Candidates can now check their marks on the institute's website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday announced results of the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET 2024, which was held earlier this month. Candidates can now check their marks on the institute's website, icsi.edu. The direct link and other details are given below. CSEET Result 2024 Live Updates

In the result notice, the institute said that it will share the marks sheet online and no hard copy of this document will be provided to students.
In the result notice, the institute said that it will share the marks sheet online and no hard copy of this document will be provided to students. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CSEET May result can be checked using the registration number and date of birth.

The result has been uploaded along with subject-wise marks secured by candidates. They can use this link to check their scores-

CSEET result May 2024 direct link

In the result notice, the institute said that it will share the marks sheet online and no hard copy of this document will be provided to students.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks-sheet will be shared with candidates,” it said.

Steps to follow to check CSEET May result

Go to the ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Open the 'view CSEET result' link given on the home page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and login.

Check and download the result.

The examination was conducted on Saturday, May 4, in remote-proctored mode. A re-exam was held on May 6 for candidates affected by technical issues.

For further information, candidates can visit the ICSI official website.

CSEET is a national-level entrance test for admission to the CS Executive course offered by the institute.

A candidate who has passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent is eligible to appear in the test.

The exam is held online and proctored remotely. Candidates can take it from their homes or any place of their convenience,

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
