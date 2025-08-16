CSIR NET Result 2025 News: What if a question asked in the test is wrong? Check NTA’s marking criteria

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC NET result on its official website. When declared, candidates can check the CSIR UGC NET results on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET Result 2025 News(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Previously, NTA released the CSIR NET provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates.

NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key, and the final answer key will be released along with or ahead of the results.

NTA said that negative marking for wrong answers, wherever required, will be applied according to the exam's subject-wise scheme.

It added that if a question is found to be wrong, marks will be awarded to only those candidates who attempted it.

If more than one option is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted any one of the correct options, except in part C of the Mathematical Sciences section.

After the result is announced, NTA will not accept any grievances or representations regarding the answer key.

The CSIR UGC NET exam 2025 was held on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country.

CSIR UGC NET Results 2025: Steps to check marks when announced

When announced, candidates can check the result by following these steps-

1. Open the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the CSIR UGC NET 2025 result or scorecards download link

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Check and download the result.