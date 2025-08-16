LIC AAO, AE 2025 registration begins for 841 vacancies, link to apply

LIC Recruitment 2025: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has started the application process for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive using the link given on the LIC website, icindia.in. LIC AAO, AE 2025 registration begins for 841 vacancies (REUTERS Photo)

The direct link is given below as well.

This recruitment drive will fill up 841 posts in the organisation.

LIC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Assistant Engineers: 81 vacancies

2. Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist: 410 vacancies

3. Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist): 350 vacancies.

LIC AAO, AE recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

The application deadline is September 8, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

TO check post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit and other details, candidates can read the official notifications using this link.

The application fee for this LIC AAO and AE recruitment drive is ₹85 plus transaction charges and GST for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs. 700 plus transaction charges and GST.

LIC AAO, AE 2025: Selection process

The selection process for LIC Assistant Administrative Officers comprises a three-tiered process – a preliminary exam, followed by a mains Exam, interview and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be considered for preparing the final merit list.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the main examination and interview. For further details, candidates can check the official website of LIC India.