Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2418 posts in the organisation. Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2418 posts at rrccr.com, direct link here

The registration process commenced on August 12 and will end on September 11, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training(NCVT/SCVT).

The age limit to apply for the post should be in between 15 years to 24 years as on August 12, 2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Wallet by providing information as asked on the screen. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Railway.