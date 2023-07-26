CSIR UGC NET result 2023 announced on csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link

The National Testing Agency has announced the results of the CSIR UGC NET June exam. Candidates who took the December 2022 and June 2023 Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) can check their scores on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link has been provided below. CSIR UGC NET result 2023 live updates. CSIR UGC NET result 2023 announced on csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Result link.

The final answer key of CSIR UGC NET has already been published.

Candidates can check their individual scorecards by using application number and date of birth.

The CSIR UGC NET entrance test was held on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country. The exam was held for 2,74,027 candidates.

The provisional answer key was released on June 14.

How to check CSIR UGC NET result 2023

Go to the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Open the link that reads CSIR UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard under the candidate activity tab. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. Check and download CSIR UGC NET result 2023.