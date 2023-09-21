CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, updates here
CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited.
CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Result 2023 in due course of time. The date and time of CBSE CTET results have not been shared by the Board yet. When released candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
As per CBSE, CTET results are expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the final key will be issued.
The exam was held on August 20 in which over 29 lakh candidates were registered. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8). The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2023 and the objection window was closed on September 18, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
CTET 2023: Know about marksheets
After the CTET exam, CBSE informed that marks sheets and certificates of the exam will be provided on DigiLocker and all candidates who have attended the exam will get their login credentials on registered numbers.
CBSE CTET Result 2023: Know about weeding out rules
The records of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test are preserved only up to Two months from the date of declaration of the result in accordance with CBSE Examination Weeding out rules. Thereafter it will be disposed of as per the weeding-out rules of the Board.
CTET Result 2023 LIVE: How to check scores?
Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
