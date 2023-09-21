CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, updates here

CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Result 2023 in due course of time. The date and time of CBSE CTET results have not been shared by the Board yet. When released candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. ctet result 2023 live updates: cbse ctet results, direct link, date & time, latest news at ctet.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/HT file)

As per CBSE, CTET results are expected by September-end. Ahead of results, the final key will be issued.

The exam was held on August 20 in which over 29 lakh candidates were registered. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8). The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2023 and the objection window was closed on September 18, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON