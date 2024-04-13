CUET PG Result 2024 declared at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link & how to check scores here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CUET PG Result 2024 on April 13, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG Result 2024 declared, direct link & how to check scores here

CUET PG 2024 examination was conducted on on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode in 572 centres located in 262 cities across India and overseas. The exam was conducted in three shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 10.45 pm, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm on all days.

This year a total of 768414 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 577400 candidates appeared. A total of 315788 female candidates appeared and 261608 male candidates appeared. 04 third gender candidates also appeared for CUET PG.

CUET PG Result 2024: How to check scores

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination this year can check the results on the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on sign in link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key was released on April 5 and the objection window was closed on April 7, 2024. The final answer key was released on April 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.