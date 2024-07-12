CUET UG 2024 Result Live: NTA CUET UG results, final answer key awaited, updates here
CUET UG 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce CUET UG 2024 Result soon. The date and time of release of NTA CUET UG results have not been announced by the Agency yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The NTA CUET UG result will also be available on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/....Read More
To check the results, candidates will need their Application Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN.
The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination.
The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.
Along with the results, the Agency will release the final answer key as well. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Click on CUET UG Results 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
cuetug.ntaonline.in
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
