CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET UG results to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Result to be announced soon on the official website

CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA is expected to release the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 soon in the official website of the agency at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The agency released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG re-test that was conducted on July 19, 2024, on the official website. ...Read More

Candidates who have appeared for the re-test can check the answer key using their application number and date of birth. There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.

Direct link to download CUET UG re-test answer key 2024

The NTA released the provisional answer key of CUET UG on July 7, 2024, and invited objections from candidates till July 9, 2024. A CUET re-test for affected candidates was held on July 19, 2024.

CUET UG 2024 was held in a hybrid mode (CBT+pen and paper test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the test.

