Wednesday, July 24, 2024
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET UG results to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
    July 24, 2024 1:21 PM IST
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency will announce the CUET UG result soon on the official website. Follow the liveblog for the latest updates
    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA is expected to release the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 soon in the official website of the agency at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The agency released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG re-test that was conducted on July 19, 2024, on the official website. ...Read More

    Candidates who have appeared for the re-test can check the answer key using their application number and date of birth. There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.

    Direct link to download CUET UG re-test answer key 2024

    The NTA released the provisional answer key of CUET UG on July 7, 2024, and invited objections from candidates till July 9, 2024. A CUET re-test for affected candidates was held on July 19, 2024.

    CUET UG 2024 was held in a hybrid mode (CBT+pen and paper test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the test.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CUET UG result.

    July 24, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Admission based on CUET cut-offs

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Once the CUET result is declared, candidates can apply for admission to the respective universities based on the cut-off marks. The universities will share the cut-offs for different courses after the result of the test is declared.

    July 24, 2024 1:15 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Merit list to be prepared

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Participating Universities/organizations will prepare a merit list. Universities may conduct their individual counselling based on the Scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2024 provided by NTA.

    July 24, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Results awaited

    July 24, 2024 12:50 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Here's what you need to know about the marking scheme

    i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

    ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

    July 24, 2024 12:45 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Details on the number of students that apeared in the exam

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination. Results are expected to be out soon.

    July 24, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Login credentials needed to check marks

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can submit their application number and date of birth details to check results

    July 24, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: steps to check CUET UG marks

    Visit the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

    Look out for the scorecard download link given on the home page and click it

    Enter your application number and date of birth details

    Submit the details to check your result.

    July 24, 2024 12:36 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Get the latest updates on the Education Portal of HT

    July 24, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check answer key

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Here's the direct link to check CUET UG answer key

    July 24, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Answer key published

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG re-test that was conducted on July 19, 2024, on the official website.

    July 24, 2024 12:23 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Website to check for results

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates can look out for the results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

    July 24, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Results expected to be out soon

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA is expected to release the results soon on the official website

    CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET UG results to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
