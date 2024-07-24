CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA CUET UG results to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA is expected to release the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 soon in the official website of the agency at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The agency released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG re-test that was conducted on July 19, 2024, on the official website. ...Read More
Candidates who have appeared for the re-test can check the answer key using their application number and date of birth. There is no official statement yet regarding the date and time of the CUET UG result announcement.
Direct link to download CUET UG re-test answer key 2024
The NTA released the provisional answer key of CUET UG on July 7, 2024, and invited objections from candidates till July 9, 2024. A CUET re-test for affected candidates was held on July 19, 2024.
CUET UG 2024 was held in a hybrid mode (CBT+pen and paper test) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29. Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the test.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Admission based on CUET cut-offs
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Once the CUET result is declared, candidates can apply for admission to the respective universities based on the cut-off marks. The universities will share the cut-offs for different courses after the result of the test is declared.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Merit list to be prepared
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Participating Universities/organizations will prepare a merit list. Universities may conduct their individual counselling based on the Scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2024 provided by NTA.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Here's what you need to know about the marking scheme
i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Details on the number of students that apeared in the exam
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination. Results are expected to be out soon.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Login credentials needed to check marks
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can submit their application number and date of birth details to check results
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: steps to check CUET UG marks
Visit the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
Look out for the scorecard download link given on the home page and click it
Enter your application number and date of birth details
Submit the details to check your result.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG re-test that was conducted on July 19, 2024, on the official website.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates can look out for the results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA is expected to release the results soon on the official website