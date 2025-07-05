CUET UG result 2025 out, list of central universities that accept NTA score for UG admission
CUET UG result 2025 has been announced. Next, candidates who have qualified in the examination need to apply for admission to their preferred universities.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025, which can be checked on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
Unlike JEE or NEET, CUET UG 2025 does not have a centralised counselling process. Therefore, candidates need to apply for admission to each participating university separately.
In the CUET UG information bulletin, the agency mentioned the names of 46 central universities that will accept CUET scores for undergraduate admission. Here is the list:
Aligarh Muslim University
Assam University
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
Banaras Hindu University
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Odisha
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
Manipur University
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Mizoram University
Nagaland University
North Eastern Hill University
Pondicherry University
Rajiv Gandhi University
Sikkim University
Tezpur University
The English and Foreign Languages University
Tripura University
University of Allahabad
University of Delhi
University of Hyderabad
Visva Bharati University
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
National Sanskrit University
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the admission websites of their preferred universities for further information.
This year, the entrance test was held for 13,54,699 registered candidates, of whom 10,71,735 took the test.
In total, 37 subjects (13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, 1 General Aptitude Test) were offered to the candidates in the CUET UG 2025.
Candidates were allowed to choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.