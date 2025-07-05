CUET UG result 2025 out, list of central universities that accept NTA score for UG admission

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025, which can be checked on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG result 2025 out, list of central universities that accept NTA score(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Now, candidates who have qualified in the examination need to apply for admission to their preferred universities.

Unlike JEE or NEET, CUET UG 2025 does not have a centralised counselling process. Therefore, candidates need to apply for admission to each participating university separately.

In the CUET UG information bulletin, the agency mentioned the names of 46 central universities that will accept CUET scores for undergraduate admission. Here is the list:

Aligarh Muslim University

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Manipur University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Mizoram University

Nagaland University

North Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Rajiv Gandhi University

Sikkim University

Tezpur University

The English and Foreign Languages University

Tripura University

University of Allahabad

University of Delhi

University of Hyderabad

Visva Bharati University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

National Sanskrit University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the admission websites of their preferred universities for further information.

This year, the entrance test was held for 13,54,699 registered candidates, of whom 10,71,735 took the test.

In total, 37 subjects (13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, 1 General Aptitude Test) were offered to the candidates in the CUET UG 2025.

Candidates were allowed to choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.