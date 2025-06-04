CUSAT CAT Result 2025 declared at cusat.ac.in, direct link here

Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared the results of CUSAT CAT 2025 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the admission test can check and download their results from the official website at cusat.ac.in. CUSAT CAT Result 2025 has been declared at cusat.ac.in, Candidates can download via direct link here.

The Common Admission test was held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025, at various exam centres across the state at different shifts on all three days.

It may be mentioned here that the application fee was ₹1500/- to appear for a maximum of two test codes. For Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) candidates to appear for a maximum of two test codes was ₹700/-.

CUSAT CAT Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the CUSAT CAT 2025 results by following the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website at cusat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download CUSAT CAT Result 2025

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUSAT.