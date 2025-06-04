Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CUSAT CAT Result 2025 declared at cusat.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 04, 2025 02:19 PM IST

CUSAT CAT Result 2025 has been declared at cusat.ac.in. Candidates can download via the direct link here.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared the results of CUSAT CAT 2025 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the admission test can check and download their results from the official website at cusat.ac.in.

CUSAT CAT Result 2025 has been declared at cusat.ac.in, Candidates can download via direct link here.
CUSAT CAT Result 2025 has been declared at cusat.ac.in, Candidates can download via direct link here.

Direct link to check CUSAT CAT Rank list 2025

The Common Admission test was held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025, at various exam centres across the state at different shifts on all three days.

It may be mentioned here that the application fee was 1500/- to appear for a maximum of two test codes. For Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) candidates to appear for a maximum of two test codes was 700/-.

Also read: CUSAT CAT Result 2025 released at cusat.ac.in, here's how to check

CUSAT CAT Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the CUSAT CAT 2025 results by following the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website at cusat.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download CUSAT CAT Result 2025

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. 

4. Check your result result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUSAT.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / CUSAT CAT Result 2025 declared at cusat.ac.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On