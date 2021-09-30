Home / Education / Exam Results / Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG exam result
Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG exam result

  As per the details shared by the University, a total of 19039 candidates had appeared for BA sixth semester exam out of which 11673 amounting to 61.31% have passed. The overall pass percentage in BCom and BSc exams is 66.62% and 73.94%, respectively.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Dibrugarh University has released the result of the BA, BSc, and BCom sixth semester exams. The results are available on the official website of the university. Candidates can check the result using their roll number.

Dibrugarh University BA result

Dibrugarh University BCom result

Dibrugarh University BSc result

As per the details shared by the University, a total of 19039 candidates had appeared for BA sixth semester exam out of which 11673 amounting to 61.31% have passed.

In BCom a total of 3041 students had appeared for exam out of which 2026 candidates have passed.

In BSc a total of 3964 students had appeared for the sixth semester exam out of which 2931 candidates have passed.

The overall pass percentage in BCom and BSc exams is 66.62% and 73.94%, respectively.

Dibrugarh University result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of Dibrugarh University
  • Click on the 6th semester result link
  • Download the result files
  • Check the result
Topics
dibrugarh university
