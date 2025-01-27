FMGE December 2024 scorecards expected today at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 scorecards today at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2024 scorecards expected today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The FMGE December result was announced on January 19. In the notification, the NBEMS mentioned that scorecards for this exam will be released on or after January 27.

FMGE December result 2024 direct link

NBEMS conducted the exam on January 12, 2025. It is a licensure examination that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Before announcing the result, subject experts at NBEMS reviewed the questions for technical correctness and found one question incorrect.

All candidates got full marks for that question, irrespective of the fact they attempted the question or not.

Candidates should know that FMGE scorecards can not be presented before a state medical council for registration.

Pass certificates will be distributed in person after identity and credential verification. The schedule will be notified separately.

NBEMS said the result of FMGE December 2024 is subject to in-person verification of identity and credentials. If it detects a candidate's ineligibility at a later stage, the candidature will be cancelled.

Seven candidates' results have been withheld and are subject to the outcome of the NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee/Unfair Means Case/ Court Matter/Security clearance from MHA, as applicable.

For any help related to FMGE December 2024, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011- 45593000 or write to its communication web portal.

FMGE December 2024 exam pattern

The December exam paper had 300 questions with multiple choices. It was divided into two parts, each with 150 questions, and there were two sessions, each lasting 150 minutes.

The question paper for each part was further divided into multiple time-bound sections.

For instance, if each part of the question paper had three sections—Section A, B, and C—each section would have 50 questions and last 50 minutes.

The test did not have a negative marking. Candidates who have scored 150 or more marks have passed the test.