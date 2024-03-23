Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will release the GATE 2024 scorecard on March 23, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the scorecard through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 scorecard releasing today, here’s how to download

The GATE 2024 examination was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024.

The GATE 2024 result was announced on March 16, 2024.

GATE 2024 scorecard: How to download

The scorecard is releasing today and candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the scorecard by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 scorecard link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GATE score reflects the relative performance level of the candidate in a test paper. GATE 2024 score card will remain valid for THREE years from the date of the announcement of results.

After evaluating the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE score. For multi-session test papers, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalised marks for that particular test paper. Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalised marks (for multi-session test papers) will be used for computing the GATE score, based on the qualifying marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.