Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
GPAT Result 2025 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2025 06:55 PM IST

GPAT Result 2025 has been declared at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to download is given below. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, has declared the GPAT Results 2025, on Wednesday, June 25. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, can now check and download their results from the official website at natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, the results can also be checked at nbe.edu.in.

GPAT Result 2025 are declared at natboard.edu.in, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Direct link to download GPAT Results 2025

Notably, the GPAT 2025 was conducted on May 25, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The NBEMS also displayed the provisional answer keys of GPAT 2025, and candidates were invited to submit objections on the payment of a 200 (non-refundable) processing fee per question, till June 1, up to 3 pm.

The GPAT 2025 scorecard will be available for download on July 4, 2025 on the official website at natboard.edu.in through applicant login. 

The official notification states, “Scorecard for GPAT-2025 mentioning the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores/percentile/rank will be available to download from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in on/after 4th July 2025.”

It added, “Score cards shall be available to download on NBEMS website only for a period of SIX months after upload. All applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window. NBEMS does not provide score cards over email/ through post to individual candidates.”

GPAT 2025 results: How to check GPAT result 2025

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the examinations tab and then GPAT.

Open the GPAT 2025 result link.

Provide your login details, if required.

Submit and view the result.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
