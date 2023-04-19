GPSC CCE Prelims result out, 3806 candidates qualify for Mains

GPSC CCE Prelims Result 2023: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Tuesday announced results of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or GPSC CCE Prelims 2023. The commission has declared a total of 3,806 candidates as provisionally qualified for the Mains exam. The list is available at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in and the direct link is given below. GPSC CCE Prelims result out on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in(HT File/For representation)

GPSC has also published CCE Prelims cut-off marks for appearing in the Mains exam. Category-wise cut-offs mean the last marks/rank for which a candidate belonging to a particular category has qualified for the Mains exam.

Cut-off marks for General Male candidates is 184.77 and for General Female candidates, it is 163.56. Here's the complete list:

General Male: 184.77 marks

General Female: 163.56

EWS Male: 184.77

EWS Female: 163.56

SEBC Male: 184.77

SEBC Female: 163.56

SC Male: 184.77

SC Female: 163.56

ST Male: 169.73

ST Female: 134.12

Wherever cut-off marks for reserved categories are higher than general, it has been lowered to the cut-off marks of general category candidates, GPSC said.

For example, cut-off marks of General Category (Male) is 184.77 marks whereas for EWS (Male), SEBC (Male) and SC (Male) categories, cut-offs are 218.01, 207.71 and 209.41 respectively. Therefore, cut-off marks of EWS (Male), SEBC (Male) and SC (Male) candidates have been lowered to 184.77 marks which is equivalent to that of General (Male). This is also applicable to female candidates, wherever necessary.

GPSC CCE Prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service Class‐1, Gujarat Civil Service Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service Class‐2 was held on January 8, 2023.

To check Prelims results, click here.