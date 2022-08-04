GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 declared HSC Science/ general, link here
- GSEB today announced the HSC or class 12th supplementary result 2022
The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on August 4 declared the HSC or class 12th supplementary result 2022. Students who appeared for HSC science / General July Purak Pariksha - 2022 check their scores at the official GSEB website at gseb.org. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB HSC Purak Pariksha Exam 2022 can check the result through their seat number.
The GSEB HSC Purak Parisha 2022 was held in July of this year, allowing candidates who failed their HSC exams a second chance to score well in the class 12 exams.
GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022: How to check
visit the official website at gseb.org
Key in your log in details
Enter your seat number and click on submit
The result will appear on your screen
Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.
