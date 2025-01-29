Menu Explore
GTU Results 2025 for winter session out at gtu.ac.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2025 02:05 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of GTU at gtu.ac.in.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the results of the winter session 2024 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the results can visit the official website of GTU at gtu.ac.in.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials like enrollment number, seat number and password in order to access their results. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials like enrollment number, seat number and password in order to access their results. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official website, the university has released the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs on the official website.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials like enrollment number, seat number and password in order to access their results.

Direct Link to check GTU Results 2025 for the winter session

Students who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

How to check GTU Results 2025:

Visit the official website of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) at gtu.ac.in

Select the Exam section and then the Result option

A new page appears where candidates can choose the required course and need to submit their login credentials

Verify the result and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
