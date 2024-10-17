Haryana HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 declared at hssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared Haryana HSSC Group C, D Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Group C and D examination can check the results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 Live Updates Haryana HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here

To check the HSSC Group C, D Result 2024, candidates will have to use their credentials including roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Haryana HSSC Group C, D Result 2024: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the results online.

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The HSSC Group C result announcement was scheduled for Monday, but it was delayed. However, the Haryana CM, while speaking at a BJP meeting in Panchkula, said that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, he would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results was declared on October 17.

The Commission has shortlisted the candidates for selection, recommendation, or waiting list in the respective categories based on marks obtained in the written/skill examination.

The HSSC will fill 24,800 Group C and Group D vacancies through these recruitment examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.