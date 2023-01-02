HPBOSE 10th and 12th Term1 result live: Results out at hpbose.org, get link

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 10th and class 12th Term 1 results on the official website.Candidates can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org.

Here's the direct link to check class 10th result

Here's the direct link to check class 12th result

The HPBOSE class 10th and 12th Tem 1 examination was conducted in September. This year a total of 104363 candidates appeared for the class 12th examination and a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the class 10th examination.