HPBOSE 10th and 12th Term1 result live: Results out at hpbose.org, get link

Updated on Jan 02, 2023 08:21 PM IST

HPBOSE 10th and 12th result live: HPBOSE has declared the class 10th and class 12th Term 1 results on the official website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th and 12th Term1 result out at hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th and 12th Term1 result out at hpbose.org
ByHT Education Desk
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 10th and class 12th  Term 1 results on the official website.Candidates can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org.

Here's the direct link to check class 10th result

Here's the direct link to check class 12th result

The HPBOSE class 10th and 12th Tem 1 examination was conducted in September. This year a total of 104363 candidates appeared for the class 12th examination and a total of 90896 candidates appeared for the class 10th examination. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2023 08:16 PM IST

    HPBOSE Term 1 result: Total candidates appeared for class 10th and 12th

    HPBOSE class 12th Term 1 result: 104363 candidates appeared for class 12th

    HPBOSE class 10th term 1 result: 90896 candidates appeared for class 10th

  • Jan 02, 2023 08:02 PM IST

    HPBOSE class 12th Term 1 result: Re-valuation and revision fee

    The HPBOSE class 12th Re-valuation fee is 500 and the revision fee is 400 per subject.

  • Jan 02, 2023 07:56 PM IST

    HPBOSE class 12th Term 1 result: Candidates can apply for re-evaluation till Jan 17

    Candidates can apply for re-evaluation through the concerned schools at hpbose.org till January 17, 2023.

  • Jan 02, 2023 07:55 PM IST

    HPBOSE Term 1 result: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at hpbose.org

    On the homepage, click on the results tab

    Next, click on the result link

    Key in your login details

    Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • Jan 02, 2023 07:42 PM IST

    HPBOSE class 10th result: 90896 candidates appeared for exam

    A total of 91262 candidates have registerd for the HPBOSE class 10th examination of which 90896 candidates appeared for the examination.

  • Jan 02, 2023 07:39 PM IST

    HPBOSE class 10th result: Direct link 

    Here's the direct link to check HPBOSE class 10th result

  • Jan 02, 2023 07:38 PM IST

    HPBOSE Term 1 result: Class 12th result released

    HPBOSE has released the class 12th term 1 result on the official website at hpbose.org. A total of 104363 candidates have appeared for the class 12th term 1 exam. 

  • Jan 02, 2023 07:34 PM IST

    HPBOSE 10th and 12th result: Term 1 result released

    The HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 is available on the official website at hpbose.org

