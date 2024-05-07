HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: Ridhima Sharma tops HP Board class 10th exam, details inside

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education released the HP Class 10 Result 2024 today. HPBOSE officials announced the results at a press conference. Students who appeared in the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Students who appeared in the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Along with the results, the board officials also shared details on pass percentage, toppers’ names, gender-wise performance, and other information.

This year, the overall pass percentage of 74.61% has been registered. A total of 91130 students appeared for the exams this year, out of which, 67988 students passed and 12613 students failed.

This year, Ridhima Sharma has topped the HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations, securing 699 out of 700, and 99.86%. Kritika Sharma has come second with 698 marks and scored 99.71%. The third place is shared by Shivam Sharma, Dhriti Tegta and Rushil Sood who scored 697/700.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The steps to check the results are as follows:

· Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.in.

· On the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 link.

· Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

· Check the results displayed on the screen.

· Download and keep a printed copy for further use.