HPU Result 2024: UG, PG results for March-April exams declared at hpuniv.ac.in, direct link here
HPU Result 2024 have been declared. The results have been announced for UG, PG courses. The direct link is given here.
Himachal Pradesh University has declared HPU Result 2024. The results have been declared for UG, PG courses and is available to all the candidates on the official website of HP University at hpuniv.ac.in.
The results have been declared for B.Sc Nursing, M.Sc Botany, M.Sc Chemistry, MBBS, M.Sc Microbiology, BDS and others. All the candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to check HPU Result 2024
HPU Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of HP University at hpuniv.ac.in.
- Click on results link.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on HPU Result 2024 link available on the page.
- Click on the course link and a new page will open.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of HP University.
