HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 Second Allotment 2022 results out at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has issued the second allotment for first-year admissions to higher secondary school. Candidates can check their results for the allotments on the official website at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

As many as 1,09,001 students obtained first choice for seat allocation in the first allotment list, which was released on July 29.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second allotment Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Submit and view the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2022

Check and the keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates have till August 17 at 5 p. m to check their results, and they can make changes or corrections by choosing "Edit Application" in the candidate login. It should be noted that this will be your final chance to edit the application. The third allotment list will be made public on August 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON