HSSC group D CET result out on hssc.gov.in, link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) held for group D vacancies. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the website hssc.gov.in and check it.

The recruitment examination for 13,536 vacancies was held on October 21 and 22, 2023.

“The socio-economic criteria marks in the score card have been provisionally indicated but the same shall remain suspended till final outcome of CWP No.25781/2023 titled as Varun Bhardwaj Versus State of Haryana & Another and other connected matters,” HSSC said in the result notice.

Login credentials required to check these results are application number and date of birth.

Scorecards of the examination will be valid up to three years from the date of result or until the recommendation of a candidate for appointment is made to the concerned appointing authority by HSSC, whichever is earlier, the commission said.

Candidate’s biometrics (fingerprints & photograph) captured at the time of examination will be compared and verified against his/her biometrics before the actual joining and if any malpractice is found, the candidature of the candidate will be rejected and criminal proceedings may also be initiated against him, it added. Further, the commission said, eligibility criteria, self-declaration, supporting documents, etc. of the eligible candidates will be verified as per norms specified.

To prepare results, raw marks of candidates were transformed into normalised marks, as per the criteria set for the purpose which can be checked on the commission's website.

