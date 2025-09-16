IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 declared at afcat.cdac.in: Reports

Indian Air Force has released the results of IAF AFCAT 2025 on the official website at afcat.cdac.in, multiple media reports are claiming. The official website, however, is down and not opening till the filing of this report. AFCAT Results 2025: Steps to check results are given here. (File image)

While Hindustan Times Digital has no confirmation about the results so far, candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test will be able to their results from the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Notably, the written examination was held from August 23 to August 25, 2025, in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam spanned 2 hours and total number of questions asked was 100.

The online examination consisted of objective type questions in English only, for a maximum marks of 300.

IAF AFCAT Results 2025: Steps to check results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the IAF AFCAT Results 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IAF AFCAT.