Telangana Junior Colleges told to hold weekly sports, yoga, meditation and lab classes

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has asked all junior colleges in the state to hold sports, yoga, meditation and practical lab sessions at least once a week. The directive follows Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s call to focus on the overall development and mental health of students. The directive follows Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s call to focus on the overall development and mental health of students.(ANI file photo)

During a meeting with managements of private and corporate junior colleges, Board Secretary Krishna Aditya, IAS, said the two-year Intermediate course is a key stage in a student’s life and should include activities that support both academics and personal growth. As per a press release issued by the board, the secretary further stressed that regular physical activity, meditation and hands-on learning will help reduce stress and improve well-being.

All junior colleges must add these sessions to their official timetable. The Secretary will personally inspect selected private and corporate colleges to ensure the rules are being followed. To maintain discipline and safety, colleges have also been told to install CCTV cameras in laboratory areas.

Aditya highlighted the need for a stress-free environment, especially during exams. He encouraged colleges to offer counselling services to prevent student suicides and to help young people manage pressure in a healthy way. “These steps will create positive competition, better relationships and emotional maturity among students,” he said.

Final Chance for Admissions

The Board also announced a one-day special admission window on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, for students who have not yet secured admission.

Government and government-sector colleges: No fee

Private junior colleges: Rs. 1,000 per admission

Edit or correction option: Rs. 250 penalty per change

Students and parents are urged to use this last opportunity, as no further extension will be given.

Representatives of private and corporate colleges welcomed the initiative and said the new measures would help students succeed nationally while promoting a healthier academic environment.

The Board has asked all colleges to start the weekly sessions without delay to support the holistic growth and mental well-being of Intermediate students across Telangana, the release further informed.