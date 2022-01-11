IBPS CRP PO/MT-XI prelims scores released, here’s how to check

IBPS CRP PO/MT-XI prelims scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the scores of preliminary examination on Monday, January 10, 2022. Candidates can visit https://ibps.in/ and check their scores. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 04 and December 11, 2021.

The IBPS PO examination was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) posts in various public sector and other participating banks.

How to Check IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Scores

1. Visit the official website https://ibps.in/

2. Click on the link ‘View your scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT XI’ on the Homepage

3. You will be redirected to CRP PO/MT page

4. Click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XI’

5. Another Redirected Page will open

6. Click on ‘View your of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT XI’

7. The Recruitment Login page will appear

8. Enter your Registration Number, Password, and Captcha Code to Login

9. Your IBPS PO/MT Scores will be displayed

10. Download and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can view and download their scores between January 10 and January 22, 2022.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the online main examination to be held in January 2022. Candidates who successfully clear the main exam will be eligible for the interview round that will be conducted between February and March 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website https://ibps.in/ for more updates.