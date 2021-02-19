IND USA
IBPS PO main results 2021 declared, here's direct link
IBPS PO main results 2021.(Screengrab )
IBPS PO main results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS PO main results 2021 declared, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of the IBPS PO main examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.

The institute had conducted the IBPS PO main examination on February 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,517 vacancies,

Direct link to download IBPS PO main results 2021

How to check IBPS PO main results 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO main results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Topics
ibps po main ibps po main result institute of banking personnel selection
