IBPS PO main results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of the IBPS PO main examination on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.
The institute had conducted the IBPS PO main examination on February 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,517 vacancies,
Direct link to download IBPS PO main results 2021
How to check IBPS PO main results 2021:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The IBPS PO main results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional, Executive programme December 2020 exam results on Feb 25
- The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021 declared, here's direct link
- IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at iift.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant final result 2019 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant main examination can check their results online at rbi.org.in .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO main examination can download their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam HS TET results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Assam HS TET exam can check their results online at sebaonline.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNPSC Group 1 prelim results 2021 declared, check merit list here
- Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary exam can check their results online at tnpsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS SO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelim results 2020 declared
- Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC 31st judicial services preliminary examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA Foundation and Inter November results 2020 likely to be declared today
- Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate November exams will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk prelim examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC engineering services main results 2020 declared, check merit list here
- Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC engineering services main exams can check the results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Constable GD final marks 2018 released at ssc.nic.in
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the final marks online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox