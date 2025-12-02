The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination across the country can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check results here

The result will be available on the official website from December 1 to December 7, 2025. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: How to check 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute conducted the main examination for the Probationary Officers post on October 12, 2025. The main exam comprised of objective and descriptive questions. The exam duration was for 190 minutes. The question paper was set in English and Hindi languages.

Candidates who qualify in the Main examination will be called for a Personality Test (self-report). The dates of the personality test will be available on the website soon.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.